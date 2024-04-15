The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2024 drew a lot of attention, with one of them being match referee Javagal Srinath allegedly turning the coin after flipping at the toss. Fans took to social media to share event videos and claimed the toss was rigged. That incident again came to the limelight when a video went viral on social media claiming that RCB skipper Faf du Plessis showed his SRH opposite number, Pat Cummins, how Srinath flipped and turned the coin. The video showed du Plessis gesturing how it was done and it left Pat Cummins shocked, as was seen from his expression. The video of the incident, which happened before the toss ahead of the RCB vs SRH match, has gone viral. IPL 2024 Controversies: Umpire Nitin Menon’s Decisions and Other Controversial Moments Which Sparked Debates in Indian Premier League 17.

Faf du Plessis Showing Pat Cummins How Match Referee in MI vs RCB Turned Coin at Toss

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)