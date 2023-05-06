Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly shook hands after the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 6. The two stalwarts did not shake hands after Delhi Capitals met Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this season but now, all the tension between them have seemed to end. Ganguly was seen shaking hands with Kohli and also tapping him on the shoulder and the video of their interaction has gone viral.

Watch Virat Kohli Shakes Hands With Sourav Ganguly, Here

