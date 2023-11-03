Virat Kohli asked the fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to cheer for Shubman Gill as India took on Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 2. The star batter was seen pointing towards Gill and looking at the fans, gesturing for them to cheer for the youngster. Kohli and Gill earlier shared a remarkable 189-run partnership for the second wicket after India lost captain Rohit Sharma in the first over of the match. Both players steadied India's innings and eventually helped the side get to a massive score of 357/8. India won the match by 302 runs. Fans Sing 'Vande Mataram' As India Defeat Sri Lanka in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 At Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

When the whole crowd was shouting "Sara", Virat said, his name is Shubman Gill🤣🤣❤️#viratkohli #Shubmangill pic.twitter.com/DzcGS8rxsn — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrogn_edits) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)