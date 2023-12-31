Virat Kohli defeated Lionel Messi to win the Pubity Sport Men's Athlete of the Year award in a major development ahead of 2024. The 35-year-old Indian batsman had a remarkable 2023 where he excelled across formats and emerged as the Player of the Tournament in the ICC World Cup. Kohli, as revealed by Pubity Sports, won the polls against Messi by an overwhelming 78-22 margin! This is another feather in the iconic cricketer's cap as the year comes to a close. Year Ender 2023: Virat Kohli's Remarkable Comeback This Year Puts Him on Par With Sachin Tendulkar's Legacy.

Virat Kohli Beats Lionel Messi to Win Pubity Sport Men's Athlete of the Year Award

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity Sport (@pubitysport)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)