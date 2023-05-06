Virat Kohli became the first player n Indian Premier League history to score 7000 runs. The star batter has been a prolific run-scorer in the tournament over its 15 years of existence and this record is a testament to that. Kohli achieved this feat in 233 matches. Next to him is Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan, who has 6536 runs. Virat Kohli Meets Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma, Touches His Feet Ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Scores 7000 IPL Runs

