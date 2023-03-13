Virat Kohli is one of the greatest players in the history of cricket. The Indian batter has created a lot of records throughout his brilliant career. Kohli recently won the Man of the Match award in the IND vs AUS 4th Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. By doing so, he created yet another record. Kohli has now become the only player to win at least ten Man of the Match awards in all formats of international cricket (Test, ODI, T20I). 'Aaj Plane Main Udaunga', Virat Kohli Cracks Jokes With Teammates During IND vs AUS 4th Test at Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Wins Man of the Match Award in IND vs AUS 4th Test

A Player Of The Match award after 41 months in Tests. King Kohli is back! pic.twitter.com/iojy5a2Gwh — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2023

Virat Kohli Creates Another Record

Virat Kohli becomes the first to win at least 10 Player of the Match awards in all three formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is.#INDvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 13, 2023

