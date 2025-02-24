Virat Kohli scripted another record to his name with his century in the IND vs PAK match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23. It was his first century in the ICC Champions Trophy and he became the oldest player to get to the three-figure mark in the tournament history, at the age of 36 years and 110 days. Virat Kohli gave everyone a timely reminder of why he is the 'Chasemaster' as he guided India home against Pakistan, helping the Men in Blue register a comfortable six-wicket win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Virat Kohli also had become the fastest to score 14,000 runs in ODIs in this century. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets; Virat Kohli, Bowlers Shine As Men in Blue Inch Closer to Semi-Finals in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli Oldest Player to Score Century in the ICC Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli becomes the OLDEST player with a century in Champions Trophy. 36y 110d - VIRAT KOHLI🇮🇳 v PAK, Today 35y 229d - Kumar Sangakkara🇱🇰 v ENG, 2013 34y 287d - Ricky Ponting🇦🇺 v ENG, 2005 34y 139d - Andy Flower🇿🇼 v IND, 2002 34y 64d - Hashim Amla🇿🇦 v SL, 2017#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/TSfN2FVThR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 23, 2025

