Rahul Dravid, Shubman Gill, and the rest of Team India members wish Virat Kohli a happy 35th birthday. In a social media post, Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya discuss Virat Kohli's cricketing journey and achievements as he turns 35 today. Furthermore, they praise Virat Kohli's match-winning ability as well as his clutch performance in all three formats of the game. Also, the BCCI wished Virat Kohli a happy 35th birthday on X (Formerly Twitter). Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Astonishing Statistics, Accomplishments of India’s ‘Chase Master’ As He Turns 35.

BCCI Wishes Virat Kohli

514 intl. matches & counting 🙌 26,209 intl. runs & counting 👑 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC World Cup & 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy winner 🏆 Here's wishing Virat Kohli - Former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the greatest modern-day batters - a very Happy Birthday!👏🎂 pic.twitter.com/eUABQJYKT5 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2023

India Cricket Team Wishes Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)