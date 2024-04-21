Virat Kohli had a bit of a hilarious moment as he faked opening the bowling during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2024 on April 21. RCB chose to bowl first after winning the toss and Kohli was seen handing over his cap to the umpire and preparing to bowl. Later on, he was also seen engaging in a funny chat with Sunil Narine, leaving the latter in splits. Mohammed Siraj later opened the bowling, with KKR scoring 12 runs off the opening over. Why Are Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wearing Green Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2024 Match? Know Reason.

Virat Kohli Fakes Opening the Bowling, Watch Here

