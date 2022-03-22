Virat Kohli has a huge fan following, not just in India but in Pakistan as well and a picture of a fan, holding a banner for him while sitting at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during Pakistan's third Test against Australia has gone viral. The fan held a poster that read, "We will not get married until Virat Kohli will make his 71st century."

See Picture:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)