India didn't get off to a great start against Bangladesh in the fourth innings of the 2nd Test at Mirpur. After early dismissals of KL Rahul, Subhman gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli also falls as he nicks a ball from Mehidy Hasan Miraz to the forward short leg's hand. Before walking off the pitch he had some angry exchange of words with the Bangladeshi fielders, The Umpires had to intervene by calling the Bangladeshi skipper Shakib Al Hasan and having a word with both Shakib and Virat. Animated Virat Kohli Tells Najmul Hasan 'Shirt Bhi Khol Le Apna' Towards the End of IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Day 2 (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli Has Heated Exchange Of Words With Bangladeshi Fielders After Dismissal

Some words exchanged from Taijul Islam to Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/cxUIOwlHIC — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 24, 2022

Virat Kohli Unhappy After Getting Out

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)