Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing against Mumbai Indians in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, May 9. The game is very important to both teams as they have an opportunity to reach the top four by winning this. Now ahead of this marquee clash, RCB superstar Virat Kohli gifted a signed bat to a fan in Wankhede Stadium. In a recently surfaced video on the internet, Kohli can be seen asking someone to give the supporter his bat. A picture of Kohli's signed bat has also gone viral.

Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Bat to Fan in Wankhede Stadium

