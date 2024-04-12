Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli hugged the Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain Hardik Pandya after MI won the match over RCB by seven wickets in pure dominant fashion. Virat Kohli during the match even told the crowd to not boo Hardik Pandya as he is also an Indian cricket team player. While batting first RCB scored 196 runs at the loss of eight wickets. In response, MI chased off the target in 15.3 overs. Virat Kohli Requests Wankhede Stadium Crowd to Stop Booing Hardik Pandya During MI vs RCB IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

