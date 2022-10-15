Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was named third highest-earning celebrity on Instagram in 2021 after an analysis by NetCredit. Kohli reportedly earned $36,667,676 through sponsored posts on the Instagram app. The list is topped by Cristiano Ronaldo with $85,217,365 earning through Instagram followed by Lionel Messi who earned $71,963,449. Kohli, apparently, is the only Indian celebrity in the top 10. The former Indian captain surpassed celebrities like Beyonce, Kevin Hart and Dua Lipa.

Highest-earning celebrities on Instagram in 2021, according to NetCredit: 1. Ronaldo ($85.2m) 2. Messi ($71.9m) 3. Virat Kohli ($36.6m) 4. Ellen ($33.72m) 5. Beyoncé ($33.71m) 6. Kevin Hart ($26.1m) 7. Jisoo ($18.8m) 8. Anitta ($16m) 9. Larissa Monela ($15m) 10. Dua Lipa ($13m) — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 14, 2022

