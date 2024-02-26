Virat Kohli congratulated the Indian team for their solid performance against England as Rohit Sharma and co. bagged a series win against England in Ranchi on February 26. India defeated England by five wickets in the Ranchi Test to go 3-1 up in the series with one match remaining. Kohli, who missed the Test series, took to 'X', formerly Twitter to congratulate the Indian team for their performance, while lauding their grit, determination and resilience. "YES!!! Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience," he wrote on the micro-blogging platform. India Beat England by Five Wickets in 4th Test 2024: Dhruv Jurel, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav Shine As Hosts Win Series With a Match To Go.

Virat Kohli Congratulates Team India

YES!!! 🇮🇳 Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience.@BCCI — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)