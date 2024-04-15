Virat Kohli's stature in Indian cricket has grown in such a away that even former cricket legends are eager to meet him during the IPL and have an conversation with him. Such an instance was seen at M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match when Muttiah Muralitharan. who is in the support staff of SRH, met Virat Kohli in the practice. The duo caught up and had a short conversation. Fans loved how the legends respect each other and made the video viral on social media. IPL 2024: Top Five Players To Watch Out for in Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash.

Virat Kohli Meets Muttiah Muralitharan in Practice

Virat Kohli interacted with M Muralitharan during the practice session today🤍 pic.twitter.com/xBFmmuMlZA — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) April 14, 2024

