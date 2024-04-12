In an interaction in front of fans, Virat Kohli mentioned Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's friendship as "Sita, Gita". Fans gave it a loud cheer. Virat Kohli also mentioned, "how they cannot be alone, love to enjoy food together and even when we call them they arrive together". We have all noticed the friendship between Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan on the field even when they are gearing up for their matches. Virat Kohli's Reaction to 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do' Chant of Spectators at Wankhede Stadium During MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)