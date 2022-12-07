Indian captain Rohit Sharma suffered a big blow in his thumb during fielding in the IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022. Following this, the Indian captain was taken to the hospital for further scans. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli came out to open the Indian innings along with Shikhar Dhawan. The move did not fare well as Kohli got dismissed for only five runs. Earlier Bangladesh posted a challenging total of 271-7 on the board. Rohit Sharma Injured, India Captain Taken to Hospital for Scans After Suffering Thumb Injury During IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022.

Virat Kohli Promoted as An Opener

Virat Kohli opening for India after 8 long years in ODI. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 7, 2022

