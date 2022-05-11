Virat Kohli reacted to his poor form in the ongoing edition of IPL 2022 and offered a metaphorical response, saying, "‘I lost the back of my seat. I didn't lose my seat." Kohli was involved in a fun interview with his franchise RCB where the back of his chair mistakenly fell off. While fixing the same, he shared this response. The star batter has had a forgettable IPL so far, where he has registered three golden ducks.

Watch Video:

Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr. Nags tries to annoy him just like he’s done over the years. 😎🤙 Tell us what the best moment from this interview was for you, in the comments section. 👨‍💻#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/vV6MyRDyRt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)