The debate around who among Virat Kohli and Babar Azam has the best cover drive seems to be a never-ending one. Players and fans have often picked one over the other and in one such incident, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir were asked to choose who they preferred in this debate. Shoaib Malik, the interviewer, asked Amir and Shaheen to pick who out of Virat and Babar had the best cover drive and the two pacers then engaged in a hilarious moment. Amir quickly picked Virat while Shaheen chose Babar. Amir then looked at Shaheen after which the latter burst out laughing. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Babar Azam Becomes Fastest Player To Score 10,000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Milestone During Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 Match.

Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi Engage in Hilarious Moment

Mohammad Amir's reaction when Shaheen chooses Babar's cover drive over Kohli's 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/T9rQyjQ43W — Ghumman (@emclub77) February 21, 2024

