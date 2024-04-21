Virat Kohli was seen performing WWE star Undertaker's iconic 'slit-throat' gesture during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2024 on April 21. The RCB star never fails to entertain fans and on Sunday, he did so by making the popular gesture with his hands seemingly looking in the direction of Sunil Narine, who had come out to open the innings for KKR. Kohli faked opening the bowling and later, also had a funny chat with Narine. Cameron Green Catch Video: Watch Aussie All-Rounder Take Sensational One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi During KKR vs RCB IPL 2024.

Watch Virat Kohli Perform Undertaker's Gesture

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)