Virat Kohli is known for his ‘fighter’ mentality and never give up attitude. In an on-stage interaction, India’s star batter recalled the time he fought back against adversity during India’s tour of Australia in 2014. Indian side mostly struggled down-under with pacey and bouncy wickets. During the 2014 tour, in-form Australian Pacer Mitchell Johnson took advantage of the pitch and even hit Virat Kohli on the head with a bouncer. The former RCB captain narrates his side after the incident. He mentioned, that during lunchtime, he got time to gather himself and had crazy thoughts – ‘isne mujhe mara kaise, ab main isko itna marrunga na’ (How did he hit me with ball? I will now smash his bowling). Kohli smiled during the on-stage interaction and added that he did the same on the field as he had planned during lunch break. Rohit Sharma Gives Thumbs-Up to Virat Kohli After Latter’s Friendly Pat During MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli in an on-stage interaction

“Isko mein itna maarunga naa, and that’s exactly what I did” Kohli saab talking about the 2014 Australia tour and his battle against Mitchell Johnson 👑💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/geP35IUz08 — Aani⁷ ★彡 (@wigglyywhoops) April 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)