Virat Kohli received a rousing reception as he walked out to bat in the India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 5. The star batter turned 35 today and fans cheered loud and hard for him as he entered the field after Rohit Sharma was dismissed. Kohli is a fan favourite irrespective of the stadium he plays in and the crowd was certainly elated to get to see him in action. The video of the warm reception that Kohli received as he came out to bat, has gone viral. ‘Ball of the Tournament’ Fans in Awe of Keshav Maharaj’s Delivery To Dismiss Shubman Gill During IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Watch Video:

@imVkohli entering to a rousing reception. Eden Gardens is roaring. pic.twitter.com/G06p9EYKru — Abhishek Kamal (@iamkamal18) November 5, 2023

