Virat Kohli and his Indian cricket teammates had quite a bit of a relaxed time after the first Test against West Indies finished within three days. The former Indian captain, who scored 76 hard-fought runs in the match, took to Instagram to share a selfie of himself with Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane, both of whom were seated at a distance. Kohli and the remaining Team India members would be seen next in action in the second Test match against West Indies on July 20. 'Blessings Fall on My Yard’ Ravindra Jadeja Relaxes on a Yacht in the Caribbean, Shares Pics.

See Virat Kohli's 'Chillin' Instagram Story

Good morning from Virat Kohli. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/sysqcYA0NZ — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 16, 2023

Virat Kohli's Selfie With Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story (Source: Instagram @virat.kohli)

