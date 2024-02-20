In a major development, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced that they have given birth to their second child, a baby boy named 'Akaay'. This has been the topic of speculation for months now and the popular couple took to social media to share a post, confirming the same. Fans might be wondering what the name 'Akaay' means. The name 'Akaay' is of Turkish origin and it means 'Shining Moon."This is Virat and Anushka's second child after daughter Vamika, whose name in Sanskrit meant Goddess Durga. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Name Their Baby Boy Akaay – Know What It Means!

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Announce Birth of Baby Boy

