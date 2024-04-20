Virat Kohli was spotted chatting with Gautam Gambhir at the Eden Gardens ahead of the KKR vs RCB match in IPL 2024. The legends of the game had shared a warm hug and few words the last time these two teams had met in the IPL this season in Bengaluru. In an interview, Kohli later opened up about his friendly interactions with Gambhir and LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq. Kohli had earlier been involved in a heated confrontation with both Gambhir and Naveen last year in the IPL but that is a thing of the past. Virat Kohli 'Stumps' Dinesh Karthik With Witty Answer to Trivial Question, RCB Wicketkeeper-Batter's Puzzled Reaction Goes Viral (Watch Video),

Virat Kohli Chats With Gautam Gambhir

🔴 #KnightLive | Stay tuned for more action from KKR and RCB’s pre-match training session at Eden Gardens#AmiKKR | Gautam Gambhir | Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/M1LFBm9dFQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 20, 2024

Another Video:

Jhappi laga liya. Masala khatam 😋 Things we love to see on a cricket field 💜❤️ pic.twitter.com/XDvpGyLcQ2 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 20, 2024

Pics of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's Interaction

