When all eyes were set on the fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar series, the cameras seemed to have caught India’s veteran batter, Virat Kohli, in the middle of something. During the beginning of the 23rd over, the cameras caught Kohli, who was fielding at slips, eating a snack. The video went viral soon and Kohli was also seen sharing the snack with Shreyas Iyer. As far as the match is concerned, Australia are in a commanding position (255/4 at the end of Day 1), owing to the opening batter Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten century (104*). IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 Stumps: Usman Khawaja's Hundred Puts Australia on Top in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli Eating While Fielding at Slips:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)