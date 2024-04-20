Virat Kohli brings out his witty side once again when he and a few RCB cricketers engaged in a trivial question answer session. Every cricketer was handed a set of questions which they had to answer and before that the remaining would guess the potential answer of the question. One such question to Dinesh Karthik was, who is his favourite sportsperson other than a cricketer. While DK searched for the answer, Kohli instantly replied, 'your wife' (Squash player Dipika Pallikal). Karthik, who was searching for another answer was completely bamboozled as he couldn't reject Kohli's answer either. Fans loved his 'you got me' face and made the video viral on social media. Ishan Kishan, Arjun Tendulkar Spotted in Punishment Superman Jumpsuits While Travelling Following PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli 'Stumps' Dinesh Karthik With Witty Answer to Trivial Question

