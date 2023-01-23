ICC has finally revealed the ICC Men's T20I Team of the year 2022. Three Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have been included in the team. Meanwhile, defending T20 World Cup champions England (Jos Buttler, Sam Curran), and finalists Pakistan ( Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf) have two representatives each. Glenn Phillips of New Zealand, Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka and Josh Little of Ireland are the rest of the members. Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh Named in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2022.

Three Indians Included in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022 is here 👀 Is your favourite player in the XI? #ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2023

