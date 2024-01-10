India is all set to play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan which will also be their final preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Ahead of the 1st T20I at Mohali, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has revealed that Virat Kohli, who is set to make a comeback in T20Is after more than a year, will miss the 1st T20I due to personal reasons. He will play the 2nd and 3rd T20I. Rashid Khan Ruled Out of India vs Afghanistan T20I Series Due to Fitness Concerns.

Virat Kohli to Miss India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I at Mohali Due to Personal Reasons

Rahul Dravid confirms that star Indian batter will miss the first T20I against Afghanistan due to personal reasons 👀#INDvAFGhttps://t.co/T1P9myXfCu — ICC (@ICC) January 10, 2024

