We have seen a lot of high-scoring matches in this IPL 2024 season. And a lot of players have turned up for their teams by scoring a fair amount of runs. Virat Kohli from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is currently leading the charge with 319 runs in just six matches. Riyan Parag from Rajasthan Royals (RR) sits just below Kohli with 284 runs on board followed by RR's captain Sanju Samson who has scored 264 runs as of now in IPL 2024. The fourth spot is held by Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians (MI) with 261 runs and at the fifth spot sits the captain of Gujarat Titans (GT), Shubman Gill with 255 runs. Gill Da Mamla! Female Fan's Reaction After Watching Shubman Gill's Entry in Team Hotel Ahead of GT vs DC IPL 2024 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Players in Orange Cap Race After 29 Matches in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli stands tall at the summit of the Orange Cap race after 29 Matches of the #TATAIPL 2024 🧡



He has a total of 319 runs under his belt. pic.twitter.com/hZCPto8RuP— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)