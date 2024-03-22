Mustafizur Rahman has breathed fire as soon as he stepped into the IPL arena wearing the jersey of Chennai Super Kings. He first dismissed a dangerous Faf du Plessis and then followed it up with the dismissal of Rajat Patidar. As Virat Kohli and Cameron Green looked for a rebuild, he returned again and dismissed Virat Kohli and Cameron Green in the same over. A majority of the credit for Kohli's wicket has to go to Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra who combined for a brilliant relay catch near the boundary line. Virat Kohli Hugs MS Dhoni During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Fans React After Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Wicket Video

