The Indian fans had all their hopes on Virat Kohli to chase the massive target of 280 on Day 5 of the World Test Championship final at the Oval alongside Ajinkya Rahane. But they see an anticlimactic scenario as early in Day 5, Virat Kohli (49) gets caught at the slips to a delivery by Scott Boland. After a tight first few overs, Boland pitches one up and looking to up the ante, Virat drives at the ball only to nick it to the slip cordons where Steve Smith takes a brilliant flying catch. India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 5.

