A clinical performance of RCB. At first putting up a competitive total of 174 and then defending it dominantly throughout, sealing the win by 23 runs. Virat Kohli played a big role in setting up the total in the first innings. Scoring a 34-ball 50 which laid the foundation for RCB to go big and considering the collapse RCB saw later makes the value of the innings further crucial. As a result Kohli was adjudged the man of the match for the game.

Virat Kohli Wins Man of the Match

Virat Kohli won the Player of the Match award for his terrific fifty. King is back with a bang. pic.twitter.com/CBPT2RX2SG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 15, 2023

