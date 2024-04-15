Virat Kohli is a pretty lively character on the field and his angry reactions went viral as Royal Challengers Bengaluru went on to concede the highest total in IPL history (287/3) during the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The RCB bowlers took a pounding from the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters with Travis Head smashing a 41-ball 102 and Heinrich Klaasen scoring a quickfire fifty. Kohli was frustrated with the bowling effort and his gestures throughout the first innings showed it. He was seen kicking the ground and also was spotted yelling at a teammate. The former RCB captain's reactions went viral on social media. Sunrisers Hyderabad Achieve Record of Most Sixes Hit in an IPL Innings, Attain Feat With 22 Maximums During RCB vs SRH Match in IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli's Angry Reactions During RCB vs SRH Match Go Viral

