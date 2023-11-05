Virat Kohli is celebrating his 35th birthday today and on this special day, the modern-day great received a wish from his idol, Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster took to Twitter, now rebranded as 'X', and wished the star batter with a picture of them from an interaction earlier on in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Tendulkar wrote, "Virat, may you keep winning hearts with your passion and performances. Wishing you a great year ahead and a very happy birthday." Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Rahul Dravid, Shubman Gill, Other Team India Members Heap Praise on India’s ‘Chase Master’ As He Turns 35.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Virat Kohli on His Birthday

Virat, may you keep winning hearts with your passion and performances. Wishing you a great year ahead and a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/d2sktHKPF1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2023

