Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill put up strong performances with the bat in the second Test between India and England at Visakhapatnam and impressed the cricketing world. Jaiswal scored a double century in the first innings putting India in driver's seat and then Shubman Gill scored a century in the second innings, putting India in control. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a post on social media lauding the efforts of both the players. He cited the age of both the cricketers being less than 25 and the prospect that both these cricketers can dominate World cricket for the next decade and more. Shubman Gill Scores His Third Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

Virender Sehwag Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill

Glad to se two youngsters, both under 25 rising to the ocassion and standing out. Very likely that these two will dominate world cricket for the next decade and more. pic.twitter.com/fYzh8oOnaL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2024

