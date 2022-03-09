Virender Sehwag poked fun at Ravichandran Ashwin asking him to try out more 'Mankad' dismissals with new Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler after 'Mankading' was made legal according to the new cricket rules. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag wrote, "Congratulations @ashwinravi99, great week this one. First becoming second-highest wicket-taker in Tests for India, and now this. Ab full freedom to plot such run-outs with Buttler."

See His Post:

Congratulations @ashwinravi99, great week this one. First becoming second highest wicket taker in Tests for India, and now this. Ab full freedom to plot such run-outs with Buttler. Ek karna zaroor 😊 https://t.co/oCjfYdr6nr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 9, 2022

