Vivrant Sharma notched up the highest score by an Indian player in his debut innings in the IPL. The left-hander achieved this feat with a 47-ball 69 against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 21. Sharma, who represents Jammu and Kashmir in domestic cricket, broke Swapnil Asnodkar's record of 60, registered in 2008. Sharma played fine strokes to notch up a stylish half-century with nine fours and two sixes. Mayank Agarwal's Emotional Celebration After Scoring First Half-Century of IPL 2023 During MI vs SRH Match Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Vivrant Sharma Registers Record

Highest score by an Indian in his debut innings in IPL history. Vivrant Sharma, take a bow 🫡 He breaks Swapnil Asnodkar's long-standing record before departing! — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 21, 2023

