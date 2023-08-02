Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did not play a significant part in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies. They demoted themselves down the order in the first ODI and then they were rested for the remaining two games. Fans were visibly outraged with the decision to rest the two ahead of two important competitions like the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC World Cup 2023. As the picture of the two mainstays sitting in the dugout surfaces, fans take to twitter to share their thoughts making the picture viral. Virat Kohli Comes On As Substitute Fielder During IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Dug Out

Rohit & Kohli in the dug-out. Waiting for the Asia Cup for their return. pic.twitter.com/ADcl3z5pnz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 1, 2023

Fans Want them in Action

Look Bored

They definitely look bored out there..haven't been in this situation often in the past many years. — movieman (@movieman777) August 1, 2023

More Fans Want them in Action

Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the dugout. We will now see them playing directly in the Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/PZHNsIuzvr — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) August 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)