As the day one's play of IND vs ENG 4th Test was coming to an end a ball boy was seen yawing while lying down at the boundary line and then he went on to scratch his crotch which was seen by everyone on the national TV. To this, the commentator Ravi Shastri said, "Oh the big yawn, wake up, wake up have a glass of water the cricket is getting interesting. Oh boy yeah, yeah." At the time Tom Hartley and Joe Root were batting on the crease and Mohammed Siraj was doing the bowling. Joe Root Becomes First Cricketer To Score 10 Test Centuries Against India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)