Wanindu Hasaranga has achieved the fifth-best bowling figures in men's ODIs, taking seven wickets for just 19 runs in the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI. The leg-break bowler brought out one of his best performances as he wrecked the Zimbabwe batting effort with some sensational bowling at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Hasaranga now sits fifth on this list, behind Chaminda Vaas, Shahid Afridi, Glenn McGrath and Rashid Khan. His effort helped Sri Lanka bowl Zimbabwe out for just 96 runs. Sandeep Lamicchane Suspended by Cricket Association of Nepal From All Forms of Cricket After Rape Case Verdict.

Wanindu Hasaranga Achieves Fifth-Best Bowling Figures in ODIs

The fifth-best bowling figures in men's ODIs 🔥 What a performance by Wanindu Hasaranga! #SLvZIM 📝: https://t.co/cQKkx7IlfE pic.twitter.com/Z9RdTiZih0 — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2024

