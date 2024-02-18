Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has drawn curtains on his professional career following the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. His team Bengal played their last match of the campaign against Bihar at the Eden Gardens. Bengal scalped a huge win by an innings and 204 runs and with that a glorious career of Manoj came to an end. While his career in the Indian team could be so much more if not for injuries, he has made his mark in the IPL and domestic cricket. After the end of the match between Bengal and Bihar, Manoj shared an emotional post. His post read 'One last time… Wanna miss you cricket! Thanks to all my fans for allowing me to entertain you, Good bye to the 22 yards.' Joe Root Shows Nice Gesture, Gifts Young Indian Fan Wearing CSK Jersey His Bat Following IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (See Pic).

Manoj Tiwary Pens Down Emotional Note After Playing Last Ranji Trophy Match

One last time… Wanna miss you cricket! Thanks to all my fans for allowing me to entertain you… 🏏 Good bye to the 22 yards… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yDnVAmLGWe — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 18, 2024

