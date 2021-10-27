Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis has issued an apology for making a comment on Mohammad Rizwan reading the namaz during the India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup 2021. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean." Harsha Bhogle Disappointed With Waqar Younis’ Comment on Mohammad Rizwan Offering Namaz During IND vs PAK Match, Says, ‘We Need To Unite the Cricket World, Not Divide It by Religion’

See his tweet here:

In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour or religion. #apologies 🙏🏻 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) October 26, 2021

