The International Cricket Council on Tuesday was at the receiving end of trolls on social media after its Hall of Fame video featured Waqar Younis' team as an India player from 1990-2008. In a video showing a summary of the legendary Pakistani player's illustrious career, the graphic showed that he played for India and a cricket fan was quick to spot it out and post on Twitter. ICC Celebrates Achievements Of Hall Of Fame Inductee Kapil Dev

Dennis' post on Twitter

And in no time, the trolls followed. Younis was born in Vehari, Pakistan on 15 November, 1989 and went on to represent Pakistan in 17 Test matches and 62 ODIs where he took 373 and 416 wickets, respectively. He also formed a lethal bowling partnership with left-arm pacer Wasim Akram. Younis, a former Pakistan captain and coach, was inducted into ICC's Hall of Fame in the year 2013.

"It is a huge honour and privilege to be in the same category as icons like Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan and Javed Miandad. I grew up hearing about their exploits and then ended up playing with the latter two, as well as with Wasim Akram,” Waqar had said after he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, adding, "To be in the august company of some of the greatest players the game has ever seen is personally quite exciting for me. A big, heartfelt thanks from me to all the living members of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame and those from the voting academy, who thought me worthy of this.”

