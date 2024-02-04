Jasprit Bumrah showcased a brilliant performance as he took a six-wicket haul against England in the first innings of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam. He dismissed Ollie Pope with a brilliant yorker and shattered Pope's stumps. A fan asked former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis that Bumrah's yorker reminds him of whom. The Cricket legend replied, 'Can’t think of anyone, Bumrah's Magic'. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian Pacer to Complete 150 Wickets in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During India vs England 2nd Test 2024.

Waqar Younis Reacts to Jasprit Bumrah's 'Magic' Yorker

Can’t think of anyone Hemant 😉. Bumrah’s Magic 😱 https://t.co/bAguFfy6Au — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) February 4, 2024

