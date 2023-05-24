Mumbai Indians’ batter Tim David became victim of a controversial decision when he was given out on a waist-height no-ball. After he was given out, reactions from all across started flooding one the social media network, with many stating that it was a no-ball as Mumbai Indians batter falls to a full-toss delivery. ‘Begani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana’ RCB Fan Spotted Watching LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator Match in Chennai, Netizens React.

Yash Thakur with the big breakthrough! 🙌 The dangerous Tim David departs for 13. Mumbai Indians 158/5 with less than 3 overs to go Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CVo5K1wG31#TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/slSvqWl2ge — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2023

It was clear no ball Tim David asking correct definitely wrong decision, wrong umpiring !!#MIvsLSG #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/4rcC2k0jp8 — Yash k_335 (@335Yash) May 24, 2023

It's Rare to see No Ball Decision going Against Mumbai Indians Tim David Can't Believe that it's not a No- Ball #MIvsLSG #LSGvsMI pic.twitter.com/nSrWAGiCg2 — Pandu Raj (@CSKianPanduRaj) May 24, 2023

Totally disappointed with the Umpiring. This was a no ball clearly #TimDavid #Eliminator pic.twitter.com/KqWpZea99p — Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) May 24, 2023

Tim David is unhappy with the dismissal as he feels it's above waist high. What do u think? My think it's no ball#MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/oK2XArkCAm — Sajawal Speakes (@sajawal_speakes) May 24, 2023

