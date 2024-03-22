Was Virat Kohli watching Rahul Gandhi's press conference on his mobile phone? A picture of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star in his IPL team jersey watching something on his phone has gone viral, with several fans claiming that it was a press conference by a popular politician. However, it is far from the truth. The reality about the viral picture is that is has been morphed with the Congress politician's pic placed on Kohli's screen. Kohli is returning to competitive cricket after a gap of two long months. Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle Ahead of IPL 2024 Revealed, Celebrity Stylist Aalim Hakim Shares RCB Star's New Look.

Viral Pic Claiming Virat Kohli Was Watching Rahul Gandhi's Press Conference?

EXCLUSIVE VISUALS 🔥🔥 Virat Kohli watching RG's PC yesterday 😍😍#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/QqOAQsgm9n — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) March 22, 2024

Truth Behind Viral Pic

Phir jhuth bola surnhimm bhaay pic.twitter.com/n7FTLm5wWj — Lala (@Lala_The_Don) March 22, 2024

