Wasim Jaffer once again showed why his social media game is right up there with a funny and apt meme to describe Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's dominant performances in the India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2023. The two young cricketers put together a record 165-run partnership as India chased down 179 in just 17.1 overs. That win helped India level the series 2-2. While Gill departed after scoring 77, Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 84 off 51 balls. Arshdeep Singh, Shubman Gill Engage in a Light-Hearted Conversation After IND vs WI 4th T20I 2023, BCCI Shares Video.

Wasim Jaffer's Meme to Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Performances

Gill and Jaiswal today 😄 Well done Team India, @imkuldeep18 with key wkts again 👏🏽 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/1lBSkhiQeh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 12, 2023

