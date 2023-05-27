Jasprit Bumrah has missed almost a year of cricket after his back injury. A short comeback was staged against Australia but it proved to be too early and he was ruled out for further. He also got ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023 and the upcoming World Test Championship 2023 final. Amidst this, the fast bowler shares a cryptic Instagram post with the caption, 'Hello! We Meet Again'. Seemingly a hint of coming back to action, fans took no time to make the post viral.

Jasprit Bumrah Drops Hint of Returning to Action From Injury

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)